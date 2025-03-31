Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 5,045 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 327.4% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 286,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 219,554 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7,301.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 203,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 201,163 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of O stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.