Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 33,938 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

MGM opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

