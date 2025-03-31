Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 1,373 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.50 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

