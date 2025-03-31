Allianz SE Invests $838,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,927,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NOV by 519.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 367,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NOV by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 767.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.