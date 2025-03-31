Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 6,703 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dollar General
In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dollar General Stock Performance
Dollar General stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
