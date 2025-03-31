Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 6,703 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

