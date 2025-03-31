Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.67% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,195,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $543.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $608.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.12 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

