Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,648 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.29% of Roper Technologies worth $717,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ROP stock opened at $582.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

