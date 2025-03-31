Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.39% of Texas Instruments worth $2,382,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,161,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,721,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,637,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,519,000 after buying an additional 544,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

