AIA Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,937 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

