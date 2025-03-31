AIA Group Ltd Has $171.72 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.32% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $171,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
