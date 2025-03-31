AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $148.07 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.74 and a 1-year high of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

