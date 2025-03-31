Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 20.7 %

AGNMF stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Agronomics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.