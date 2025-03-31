Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Agronomics Stock Down 20.7 %
AGNMF stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Agronomics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Agronomics
