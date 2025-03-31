Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. Agrify has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

