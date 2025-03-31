Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.71.
A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines
In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total transaction of C$2,740,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,269 shares of company stock worth $10,634,722 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.