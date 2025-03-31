Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM stock opened at C$153.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.85. The firm has a market cap of C$54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$81.75 and a 1 year high of C$157.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total transaction of C$2,740,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,269 shares of company stock worth $10,634,722 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.