Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

