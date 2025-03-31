Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,813 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,688 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.85.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

