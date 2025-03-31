Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of ARAY opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.46. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
