ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 859,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 562,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

