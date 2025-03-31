79,076 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Riggs Capital Management LLC

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

