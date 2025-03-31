5,047 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,078,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,891,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after buying an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

