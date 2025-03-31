4,637 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,764,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,206,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $306.97 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $26,134,500. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

