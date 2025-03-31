4,470 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

