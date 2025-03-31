39,480 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.