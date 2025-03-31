3,940 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,746.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,729,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $225.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

