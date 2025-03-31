37,974 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Riggs Capital Management LLC

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

