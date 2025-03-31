35,000 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $773,016,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 1,686,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $28,515,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,647,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 831,251 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.