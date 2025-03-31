3,446 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $60.90 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.