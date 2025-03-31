23,660 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $229,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 583,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $399.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

