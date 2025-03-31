2,060 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Riggs Capital Management LLC

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,603,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

