186,160 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,000. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.13% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Profile



SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

