18,048 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Donaldson Stock Down 2.5 %
Donaldson stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
