18,048 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Stock Down 2.5 %

Donaldson stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.