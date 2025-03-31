128 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,769.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,483.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,280.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,838.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,683.36.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

