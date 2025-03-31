12,459 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,562,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAA opened at $165.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

