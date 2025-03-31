11,444 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

