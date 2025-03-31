11,249 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Purchased by Riggs Capital Management LLC

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JULW. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

