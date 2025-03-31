10,676 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 39,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

