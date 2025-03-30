Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and $8.49 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,608,434,040 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01090662 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,581,061.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

