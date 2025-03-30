Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and traded as low as $17.41. Zalando shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 5,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Zalando Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

