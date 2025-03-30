YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 4220029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Get YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.