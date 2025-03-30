Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 167,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Ximen Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ximen Mining
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.