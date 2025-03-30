Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 167,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 36,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

About Ximen Mining

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.