XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.26. XCHG shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,749 shares changing hands.

XCHG Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XCHG

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

