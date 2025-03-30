Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $20.15 billion and $1.31 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.23019872 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,553,653.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

