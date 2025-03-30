Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.08 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 171,429,112 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 171,306,377.24407268. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.20587831 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3389 active market(s) with $6,008,682.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

