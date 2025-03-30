Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $563.01 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.00751336 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,697.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

