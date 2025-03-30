Wrapped BNB Market Cap Tops $958.83 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $605.75 or 0.00728622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $958.83 million and $192.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

