Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

