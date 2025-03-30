WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.92. 13,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 32,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.