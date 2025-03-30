WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.92. 13,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 32,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.
