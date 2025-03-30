WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.09 and last traded at $109.09. Approximately 1,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

