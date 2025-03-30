WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

